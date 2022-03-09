In Pictures: The expedition to rediscover The Endurance

The S.A Agulhas II braves rough seas on the Southern Ocean on the way to Antarctica. The waters between the tips of South America and South Africa, and the Antarctica are considered some of the stormiest in the world. Shackleton, who survived the ordeal of being trapped in the ice with The Endurance, would make history after its wrecking by braving an 800-mile crossing of the Southern Ocean to a whaling station on South Georgia. The craft: an open, modified lifeboat he named the James Caird after a financier of the expedition.