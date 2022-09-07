PAID CONTENT FOR THE GREEK NATIONAL TOURISM ORGANISATION
Photo story: exploring the unspoiled scenery of Epirus, northern Greece
The lesser-known region of Epirus provides some of the most spectacular landscapes in Greece. Forget oceans and islands, here you'll find lush green forests, ancient stone bridges spanning sparkling blue rivers and delicious local delicacies.
A listed monument, the Kleidonia bridge was built in 1853 and spans the sparkling blue waters of the Voidomatis river in the Zagori area of Epirus. Zagori has over 100 such stone bridges, which were built to facilitate the movement of people across the area's many mountains and rivers.
The stone buildings of Aristi, a tranquil town in the Zagori area of Epirus, blend beautifully into their natural surroundings. Strict building regulations are in place here to ensure consistency throughout the town and wonderful views of the mountainsides wherever you turn. However, though the town enjoys a quiet, laid-back location, it is not a place for relaxation. Instead, the area is a haven for active adventure, whether you want to hike the striking Vikos gorge, take to the water on a raft or sample some of the area's famous rock climbing routes.
Aristi Mountain Resort is owned and run by Vasilis Iosifis (or Mr. Vasilis, as he is affectionately referred to by staff and locals alike). At his home, just a few minutes’ walk from the resort, a small farm provides fruit and vegetables to the hotel's on-site restaurant, Salvia.
Zagori's Voidomatis river is one of the cleanest and coldest in Europe. Even in summer, temperatures rarely exceed 7 degrees Celsius. Those rafting along the river's crystal waters should keep their eyes peeled for the area's most elusive residents — black storks, brown bears and soaring eagles.
Christos, an 80-year-old local resident, rests after a morning picking herbs for Greek “mountain tea” on the slopes of the Lakmos mountain. Greek mountain tea is made from the Sideritis Scardica plant (also known as ironwort), which abounds in rocky, high-altitude terrain. It is said to have numerous health benefits, including antioxidant properties.
The picturesque village of Metsovo sits high in the Pindus Mountains, nestled between thick pine forests and rugged mountain peaks. Here, a traditional community has retained a unique pastoral character over hundreds of years. This authentic charm, coupled with a wide variety of things to do and see in the area — from skiing and wine tasting in the winter to canyoning and rafting in the summer — make Metsovo one of the crowning jewels of the Epirus region.
As you journey between the rolling hills of the Epirus region of Metsovo, the waters of Lake Aoos are revealed in startling shades of blue and green. This artificial lake blends impressively naturally into its surroundings of pine trees and grazing animals. Fishing, stand-up paddleboarding, cycling and swimming are all popular activities here.
The best way to explore the area is by taking an e-bike tour with Go Active Metsovo, a local outfit helmed by Lefteris Fafalis. Not only is he a local adventure guru, but he's also a four-time Winter Olympian and was the Greek flag-bearer at two Opening Ceremonies. As you let your motor take the strain off your legs, it's the perfect time to hear his stories of growing up as a cross-country skier in the mountains of Metsovo.
Trufflle hunter Katerina Nola — known locally as the 'Greek Indiana Jones' — and her two dogs, Lagotto Romagnolos known as Ramon and Cece, are experts in sniffing out these fragrant funghi in the dense woodland that surround Metsovo.
Truffles are particularly prevalent in Metsovo, thanks to its dense forest and rich, shaded soil. These truffles (for those lucky enough to find them) will be brought back to Katerina's mountain hut and deliciously prepared in a variety of forms, from pasta to potato dumplings, in an experience carefully curated by the hotel Grand Forest Metsovo.
The towering monasteries of Meteora offer some of the most striking sightseeing in Northern Greece, around a 40-minute drive from the town of Metsovo. Built by monks hoping to reach closer to God, six of these monasteries remain open to the public and are a fascinating place to discover more of the area's rich history.
Sunset Rock is one of the most picturesque spots in Meteora, allowing you to drink in the unique intersection of nature and architecture that exists here.
Traditional spinach pies and fresh “petoura” (a type of Greek pasta) are key staples of the diet in Metsovo, along with mountain meats such as lamb and venison. At the Grand Forest Hotel Metsovo, two local ladies offer a lesson in how to prepare such delicacies, sharing not only their culinary skills, but also their infectious laughter and visible passion for the area.
The traditional pies are created by rolling out dough into long, thin strips, which are then filled with a mixture of spinach, onions and herbs.
This content is created for the Greek National Tourism Organisation. It does not necessarily reflect the views of National Geographic, National Geographic Traveller (UK) or its editorial staff.