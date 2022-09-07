Photo story: exploring the unspoiled scenery of Epirus, northern Greece

The stone buildings of Aristi, a tranquil town in the Zagori area of Epirus, blend beautifully into their natural surroundings. Strict building regulations are in place here to ensure consistency throughout the town and wonderful views of the mountainsides wherever you turn. However, though the town enjoys a quiet, laid-back location, it is not a place for relaxation. Instead, the area is a haven for active adventure, whether you want to hike the striking Vikos gorge, take to the water on a raft or sample some of the area's famous rock climbing routes.