Photo story: a portrait of Namibia's Kunene region, home to desert wildlife and star-studded skies

Kunene is home to some of the last free-roaming wildlife populations in southern Africa. Desert-adapted wild animals thrive here — chief among them the Gemsbok antelope. The hardy beasts have adapted to their environment so well that they never need to drink, sourcing all their water from wild fruit or tubers buried deep in the earth instead. They have a unique ability to raise their body temperature beyond the surrounding environment to give off excess heat, while a cooling system in their nasal cavity — called a carotid rete — cools the blood from the heart before it enters their brain.