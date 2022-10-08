Photo story: ancient ruins and Indigenous culture in Mexico's Maya Ka'an region

This wall mural was painted with pigments extracted from achiote seeds. Compared to Cancun and Tulum, to the north, life in the Maya Ka’an region continues at much the same pace it has for centuries, drawing on ancient wisdom and ways of worship that honour the Mayan population’s forebears and the forest.

How to do it

Sumak Travel promotes ecotourism and Indigenous-led initiatives in the Maya Ka’an. sumak-travel.org

Community Tours Sian Ka’an is a cooperative that encourages awareness of Maya culture. siankaantours.com.

Rutopía offers tailor-made travel experiences across the Yucatán Peninsula. rutopia.com