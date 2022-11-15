15 iconic images from the National Geographic archive

Grosvenor never looked back. In 1906, he dedicated an entire issue to wildlife photography taken at night, thanks to the technological advances of photographer George Shiras III, a pioneer of flash photography. And innovation emerged along­side photography as an equally critical force in our history.

(These were the first images of animals taken at night.)

In the 1940s, Harold “Doc” Edgerton’s invention of the stroboscope electronic flash made it possible to see motion on film, and later, he collaborated with National Geographic Explorer Jacques Cousteau to develop new techniques in underwater photography—one of many firsts attributed to our photographers and engineers.

Innovation is still critical to how we tell stories today. Anand Varma combines biology and technology to make the invisible visible in his California lab. On the other side of the planet, we move from the microscopic to the epic, as Renan Ozturk utilizes cutting-edge drone technology on the north side of Mount Everest to create an image of the peak that few of us could ever see on our own. And Reuben Wu helps us see Stonehenge—a historic site that first graced our pages in 1922 and has been photographed millions of times—in new ways.