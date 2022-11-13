Photo story: community and conservation in the lush, bucolic Black Mountains of Wales

Near the town of Crickhowell is the Llangattock Escarpment, a craggy limestone ridge that rises hundreds of feet above the landscape. It’s a dramatic glimpse into South Wales’s industrial past: limestone was quarried here in the 18th and 19th centuries and sent down to the limekilns along the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal. The lime was then used as fertiliser, white wash or in the iron-making trade.