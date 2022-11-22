The 10 best compact cameras, according to National Geographic

Things may still be far from “normal,” but our desire for adventure remains the same. Whether it’s spotting a rare bird in your local park or exploring an ancient wonder in a far-flung destination, technology has made it easier than ever to capture and preserve precious moments.

A powerful travel image not only has the ability to tell a story but also reminds us of the extraordinary beauty the world offers. “As a biologist and conservation photographer, I’m always amazed by the diversity of life on the planet,” says Jen Guyton, photojournalist and National Geographic Explorer. “Travelling to see and photograph nature’s riches allows me to learn new things and appreciate the abundance of this planet.”

With that in mind, we tapped the photo engineering team at National Geographic for which compact cameras they recommend—and why. They design and build custom equipment for professional photographers and test consumer products for this annual guide. Here are their picks for travel:

Fujifilm X-T5