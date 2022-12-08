How did this royal tomb become an ancient wonder? Size and style.
Published 12 Dec 2022, 11:51 GMT
Beneath the chariot sculpture was a frieze depicting the Centauromachy, a fight between Centaurs and Lapiths, legendary beings in Greek mythology. Their battle represented the human struggle between bestial urges and civilized behavior.Photograph by RMN-Grand Palais
Numerous 10-foot-high statues were placed between the columns of the pteron (peristyle); these colossal figures represented gods, heroes, and ancestors of Mausolus. It is believed that two of them were carved by the influential Greek sculptor Scopas. Some experts believe they represent King Mausolus and his wife, Artemisia, while others identify them with two ancestors of the king.Photograph by Alamy, ACI
The inner wall of the pteron was decorated with a frieze of chariot races. Two bas-relief series adorned the quadrangular structure below the pteron: one showing battle scenes between Greeks and Persians, the other shown here depicting an Amazonomachy, a battle between heroes and Amazons. Both the Amazonomachy and the Centauromachy scenes alluded to Mausolus’ victories over his enemies, but they also symbolized the triumph of order over chaos. While the victorious Greek heroes stood for civilization, the defeated Amazons and Centaurs represented all that was unnatural.Photograph by RMN-Grand Palais
A drum from an Ionian column of the Mausoleum originated above the lower part, which decorated with a frieze of animals taken to be sacrificed pointing towards a sculpture of what may be Mausolus, stood ready to receive offerings.Photograph by Aurimages