How did this royal tomb become an ancient wonder? Size and style.

The inner wall of the pteron was decorated with a frieze of chariot races. Two bas-relief series adorned the quadrangular structure below the pteron: one showing battle scenes between Greeks and Persians, the other shown here depicting an Amazonomachy, a battle between heroes and Amazons. Both the Amazonomachy and the Centauromachy scenes alluded to Mausolus’ victories over his enemies, but they also symbolized the triumph of order over chaos. While the victorious Greek heroes stood for civilization, the defeated Amazons and Centaurs represented all that was unnatural.