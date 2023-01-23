An antique process helps this photographer capture wild coastlines bound by Celtic soul

In an essay closing his new book The Point of the Deliverance, photographer Alex Boyd describes the images in its pages as comprising ‘a unique visual record of the Irish and Scottish coastlines experienced through the eyes of an itinerant photographer.’

A glance through its hundred pages of black and white imagery and this statement immediately connects, certainly superficially; shadowed mountains, buildings battered by elements and neglect and rough-cut coastlines speak of hard time served on the frayed edges of Britain and Ireland. But there's something else, too: the images themselves look ravaged by the centuries, with corner-curls and fluidic textures, scratches and process darkenings giving each shot its own physicality and texture.

But this is no post-process filter: it's the real deal. Boyd, an acclaimed writer and photographer raised on the west coast of Scotland, has been exhibited internationally for his work with antique processing techniques used by Victorian photographers. Using plate cameras and in-situ processing, Boyd chose this medium with which to explore familiar territory and the deep themes it evokes—not least the history and identity between the tempestuous coasts the book unites. Here Boyd explains the thinking behind, and the genesis of, his latest work.

What do you see as the connecting lines between Ireland and Scotland as landscapes?

“When I began this project, I had several Scottish locations in mind, many of which would mirror those in Ireland, hopefully creating a visual dialogue. Some shared a geology, the most obvious being the basalt columns of the Giant’s Causeway with those of Staffa, the mountains of Cork and those of the Cuillin. The haunted karst landscapes of the Burren would find their counterpart in Assynt, Eagles Rock in Country Leitrim with the Storr pinnacle on Skye.

“The places which continue to draw me along this coastline are not subtle. They are topographies which often contain a strong vertical dimension, a precipice, an edge. They tower above, they can oppress. They exude an ancient hostility, and appeal to something within me which inspired the imaginations of our ancestors.

“When I think of the Scottish and Irish coastlines that I grew up on, I think of the way that this environment has helped shaped me. From the bitingly cold winter days of harsh winds and battleship grey skies to the more benevolent summer calm and gentle swells. It’s reflected in our temperaments and in our culture.”