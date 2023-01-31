Photo story: the tastes and traditions of Israel's Lower Galilee region

The Sea of Galilee served as a backdrop to many of Christ’s miracles, like the Feeding of the 5,000, which is commemorated by a simple church in Tabgha. On the southern shore of the lake, between Capernaum and the archaeological site of Ginosar, lies the Mount of Beatitudes, believed to be where Jesus delivered the Sermon on the Mount.

The current Church of the Beatitudes was built on the site of Byzantine ruins in 1938 for a Franciscan order of nuns — and allegedly partly financed by Mussolini. The octagonal floor plan represents the eight beatitudes, each marked in stained glass just below the dome’s golden mosaic. The colonnaded cloister balcony and flourishing gardens have spectacular vistas of the northern part of the lake and the cliffs of the Golan Heights.