Photo story: hiking the Jordan Trail to the ancient city of Petra

A cluster of stone cottages dangling on a clifftop, 15th-century Dana is one of Jordan’s most picturesque hamlets. As residents started leaving in the middle of the last century, it fell into disrepair, but a restoration project is now breathing new life into the settlement — an effort centred around the area’s growing network of trails and nature activities. After all, Dana sits at the edge of the largest biosphere reserve in the country, encompassing 80,000 acres around the Wadi Dana. A world of adventures lies between this pocket of wilderness and the end of the trail in Petra.