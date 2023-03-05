Photo story: traditional Alpine culture in the Swiss Valais

Bus-riders and hikers alike stop by the village’s cafes and restaurants, including Restaurant Rosswald, for the local speciality chässchnitte Rosswald — an energy-boosting dish of cheese, bread, onions, egg and bacon (all fried), served with a hearty glug or two of local red wine.

Published in Alpine 2023 guide, distributed with the April 2023 issue of National Geographic Traveller (UK)

