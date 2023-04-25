Life through the Lens: Charlie Hamilton James

Frequently pushing the technical limits of his equipment to capture novel perspectives, Hamilton James has been the recipient of the Royal Television Society award for photography, Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year and Wildlife Photojournalist of the Year. His first assignment for National Geographic was in 2009, and since then he has photographed stories documenting wildlife persecution in Africa, rats on the streets of New York and the day-to-day lives of indigenous tribes deep in the Amazon.

I got my first camera for my 13th birthday, I think. A Nikkormat EL, a clunky old thing. I think my dad gave it to me so he could get himself a new one. I’d been sitting in my hide looking at kingfishers for years and I was getting bored of looking; I wanted to take pictures. Photography was a way of channelling that interest in a new direction.

I couldn’t afford film. So I used to steal money out of my dad’s pocket to buy Kodachrome. My mum had an account at the local chemist so I’d put the Kodachrome on that, and every month when she got the bill she’d go mad. But I don’t think she really minded.

I was really bad at taking photos. I would go out and photograph kingfishers at the weekend, and I’d walk to the lab—I was only about 14 or 15—and you’d have to wait about two hours to get the photos. It was just endless disappointment. But I never really got disheartened, I just kept going. I just used it to try harder.

I had to teach myself photographic composition by painting. I wasn’t someone who could naturally compose, and I spent years trying to master it. I’d do these weird pictures with five different subjects, and I’d try to put them in a landscape. That’s how I started to learn. I don’t think about it now, I immediately just frame everything. So compositionally I work in a fairly specific way. I don’t mind if that means you can tell if an image is mine. One of the hardest things in photography is creating a unique style. If you achieve that you’re doing well.

