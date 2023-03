Episode 6. Renault Alpine GTA SL - Car S.O.S

Tim and Fuzz are off to Dorset to pick up a 1987 Renault Alpine GTA. The car belongs to former computer technician David, who has sadly been struck down by throat cancer, leaving his beloved car off the road and in desperate need of some TLC. His friends and family hope Car S.O.S can restore David’s pride and joy back to its former glory. Features motoring broadcast legend, Vicki Butler-Henderson.

Premiere Thursday 13th April, 8pm.