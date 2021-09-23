How Earth's tides may be linked to the rise of life as we know it

“It’s been a huge source of inspiration, going out there and seeing this world that, like, all of Earth might have looked like,” Klatt says of the sinkhole. “It’s really mind-boggling.”

The results don’t entirely solve the mystery. But as the team reports in the journal Nature Geosciences, the data do open up exciting possibilities for how day length and biology could have co-evolved on Earth—and beyond.

“What they’ve shown is that biology cares whether the day-night cycle is 24 hours or 12 hours,” says Christopher Spalding, a planetary scientist at Princeton who was not involved in the research. “So I think that first-order finding is worth looking more at.”

Locked in a lunar dance

Our current roughly 24-hour day is the result of Earth’s spin slowing down over its 4.5 billion years, and much of that change can be linked to the tides.

If you’ve spent a day near the ocean, you’ve probably watched the tides rise and fall along the shore. That seemingly gentle motion is due to a massive give-and-take of energy between Earth, its ocean, and the moon. As it orbits Earth, the moon gravitationally pulls on the ocean, and the water pulls back. The ocean responds to this tugging in the form of tides, and that introduces friction between the water and the rocky seabed beneath it.

That friction saps Earth’s rotational energy, slowing its spin and lengthening the day. This process happens very, very slowly over hundreds of millions of years, so changing day length is not something we can readily observe, and it’s been tough to track in the deep geological record.

“We are pretty certain of the spin rate of the Earth back to about 550 million years … because we have seashells with growth bands, and from their growth bands, we can tell how long a day was,” says Spalding. “But problems come earlier [than that] because we don’t have corals or seashells.” (See fossil structures that may be the oldest sign of life on Earth.)

Deep in Earth’s history, then, “we’re in model land,” says Woodward Fischer, a planetary scientist at the California Institute of Technology who was not involved in the study. “We know the length of day has a systematic history, and we know what direction that [change] is, but we don’t know a lot of details.”

While many models for Earth’s rotation rate exist, one that has been used since the late 1980s proposes that days got progressively longer until about 2.5 billion years ago, when day length stabilised at around 21 hours and remained relatively unchanged for millions of years.

Around that time, the tides, Earth, and the moon could have reached what modellers call resonance. There are really two rotational forces that affect Earth’s spin. The tides drag on the planet, slowing it down. But the sun also heats one side more during the day, causing the oceans and atmosphere to expand, which pulls Earth forward a tiny bit in its rotational path.

Tides were winning this tug-of-war until the system hit resonance, when those two opposing forces cancelled each other out. And once it reached that “magic” frequency, the spin rate would have been unlikely to budge for quite a while.

Klatt and her team used this model as the basis of their new work. Intriguingly, they found that the resonant 21-hour day set in around the same time that geologic records reflect a burst of oxygen in the atmosphere. “I loved seeing the similarity between the oxygen pattern and rotation rate,” says Klatt. “I was so excited.”

Cyanobacteria get their day in the sun

Cyanobacteria still thrive in Earth’s waters today, and the ones living in “mat” communities in Middle Island Sinkhole offered the team another piece of the puzzle.

The water in the 75-foot-deep sinkhole has high concentrations of sulphur and not much oxygen. Scientists think those conditions could be similar to the ancient ocean billions of years ago. By studying that environment, Klatt’s team can get an approximate idea for how similar ancient ecosystems could have behaved. (Find out how microbes living in Yellowstone’s thermal pools gave us a key ingredient in COVID-19 tests.)

Klatt found that these microbes are living on the edge, in a precarious balance of oxygen production and loss.