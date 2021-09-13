Why it's so tricky to trace the origin of COVID-19

That’s why scientists support a thorough, evidence-based investigation for the origins of COVID-19. But similar inquires during past epidemics have taken months to years to yield answers, and in several cases, the mystery remains unresolved.

“Science takes time,” says Arinjay Banerjee, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada. “To go back and confidently identify the source is a difficult task.”

Earlier this year, an international World Health Organisation team visited the city of Wuhan, China, to assess the evidence China had provided about the origin of SARS-CoV-2. In a report that summarised their findings, the WHO suggested that it was “likely to very likely” that the virus first spread from infected bats to humans via an intermediate host animal.

This was the case with the 2002 SARS-CoV outbreak—the first pandemic of the 21st century; the virus most likely spilled over from cave-dwelling horseshoe bats in China to palm civets sold in live animal markets, where it reached humans. Similarly, the 2012 MERS-CoV epidemic is suspected to have originated in bats and was later transmitted to dromedary camels, which infected humans.

That WHO report also deemed a laboratory leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, known for its work with coronaviruses, as “extremely unlikely.” But the conclusion sparked backlash from scientists and governments around the world, who argued that it’s still too early to rule out a lab leak based on the evidence in hand. Other experts caution that political motivations could drive people to hasty conclusions.

“There is a progenitor virus out there somewhere, and we should look for it,” says David Morens, senior scientific adviser on epidemiology to Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in the U.S. “But at some point, it crosses over from doing due diligence to wasting time and being crazy. We may have seen that point already.”

Here’s what we know so far about the scientific investigation into the origin of the pandemic, and what still needs to be done to find clear answers.

What evidence do virus detectives seek?

Tracing the origin of a virus requires extensive fieldwork, thorough forensics, and a fair bit of luck. The laborious endeavour can take years until scientists have the evidence they need to point to a source.

For diseases originating from animals, that evidence is typically a genetic match between virus sequences obtained from an animal and those from some of the first confirmed patients. The match may not be 100 percent, because viruses gather mutations or new genes over time and as they jump hosts. But with enough investigation, scientists have found nearly perfect matches of around 99 percent or better for some viruses—including the ones responsible for two previous coronavirus outbreaks.

Cat-like tree-dwelling palm civets, considered a delicacy and sold in street markets, quickly became the focus during the 2002-04 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that emerged in China’s Guangdong Province, which resulted in more than 8,000 cases and nearly 800 deaths in 29 countries. Some of the first SARS cases included several infected restaurant chefs handling a variety of animals. Blood tests of animal traders in the region showed higher prevalence of antibodies against the SARS-associated coronavirus compared to healthy controls, with the highest levels recorded among those who traded primarily in masked palm civets.

A 2003 paper also showed that the nasal swab of a masked palm civet obtained from a live animal market in Guangdong yielded a 99.8 percent match between the full genome sequence of the SARS-CoV-like virus isolated from the civet and virus from a human. This indicated that the SARS-CoV-like virus had recently infected civets at the market.

But it became evident that these furry mammals weren’t the original sources, as the virus was mostly absent among farmed masked palm civets prior to reaching the markets, and it was not widely circulating in its wild populations. Suspecting bats to be the natural reservoirs, given that they harbour other zoonotic viruses, researchers sampled blood, faecal, and throat swabs of bats in regions across China and in Hong Kong.

More than 10 years later, they identified horseshoe bats in a remote cave in southwestern China’s Yunnan Province sporting virus strains that contain all the genetic pieces recorded in viral genomes from human patients. It’s possible the strain that precipitated the 2002 epidemic was a product of recombination of different genetic strains found in these bats.

Scientists later used lessons from tracing the origins of the SARS virus to investigate the source of the 2012 Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) coronavirus outbreak, which infected more than 2,000 people in 37 countries and killed nearly 900.

The virus was first isolated from a 60-year-old businessman who died of severe pneumonia and multi-organ failure in June 2012 in a hospital in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Early efforts to trace the source focused on bats. In Saudi Arabia, throat swab, urine, faecal, and blood samples from wild bats, including those occurring in the area where the first patient lived and worked, showed indications of a MERS-like coronavirus in one Egyptian tomb bat faecal sample. But without a full genome sequence, the role of bats could not be evaluated.

Meanwhile, anecdotal reports suggested some patients had been exposed to dromedary camels or goats. A 2013 study found antibodies against MERS in blood samples collected from retired racing camels in Oman, which were missing in blood from European sheep, goats, and cattle. Similar blood surveys conducted in several countries within the Arabian Peninsula, Egypt, and Spain’s Canary Islands also showed the presence of antibodies in camel blood, indicating the hoofed mammals were once infected by the virus.

But the strongest evidence of dromedary camels’ involvement came from Qatar in October 2013, where a camel herd owner and his co-worker were diagnosed with MERS. Nasal swab tests indicated five of 14 camels on their farm were MERS-positive. Further, whole viral genome sequences obtained from humans and camels were 99.5 to 99.9 percent identical.

Scientists believe camels are the intermediate hosts and suspect bats to be the original reservoirs of MERS-CoV. That’s because some bat species, like the vesper bats in South Africa, harbour viruses that are related to the one that causes MERS. But there’s still an evolutionary gap between those bat viruses and the human or camel versions.

“We still haven’t found those viruses that are very, very close,” says virologist Chantal Reusken at the Dutch Institute for Public Health and the Environment in the Netherlands.