Fossil bonanza reveals earliest evidence of dinosaurs living in herds

Mussaurus is a type of dinosaur called a sauropodomorph, and it’s been known to science since the 1970s, based on 11 fossils found in Argentina's Laguna Colorada Formation. Other sites around the world have hinted at social behavior among Mussaurus’s sauropodomorph cousins. Sites in Germany preserve assemblages that contain multiple fossils of Plateosaurus, while sites in South Africa preserve nesting sites and eggs of the related dinosaur Massospondylus.

But Kimi Chapelle, a postdoctoral researcher at the American Museum of Natural History who wasn’t involved with the new study, emphasises just how astounding the Mussaurus site’s latest batches of fossils truly are.

“You have the eggs, [and] the individuals—and it’s not just individuals of the same age, but individuals of different ages. That’s just crazy,” she says. “To have all of that within one square kilometre and a three-metre-thick [rock] section? Amazing.”

Pros and cons of herding

Many of today’s large-bodied herbivores move in herds, and the basic evolutionary calculus today is the same as it would have been for Mussaurus more than 190 million years ago.

Herding comes with pros and cons, notes Temple University palaeontologist Timothy Myers, who wasn’t involved with the new study. On the one hand, moving in large groups offers more protection from predators, which lets each individual within that group spend less time keeping watch and more time eating. On the other hand, groups must share food, and there’s a higher risk of diseases and parasites.

For herds to work well, Myers adds, animals within the herd need to be synchronised, which can be tricky for animals that change size dramatically as they age. In Mussaurus’s case, hatchlings started out the size of a human palm, grew to 20 pounds and two feet tall at the hip by one year old, and weighed upwards of 3,300 pounds by adulthood—nearly twice the mass of an adult moose.



That’s where age segregation comes in. “The costs, basically, of having to synchronise your behaviour go up as you get increasing differences in body size,” Myers says. “For things like sauropods and sauropodomorphs, it’s definitely more convenient for them to form these herds of immature individuals that are separate from adults.”

That said, inferring this kind of social behaviour—or any kind of social behaviour—from the fossil record is tricky. Trace fossils such as track sites can help, and for some dinosaurs far more recent than Mussaurus, such preserved footprints have shown signs of multi-generational herds.

Skeletal evidence can also hint at social behaviour, if palaeontologists find groups of skeletons that were buried all at once. Without that crucial evidence, any two skeletons within the assemblage could be from animals that lived and died years apart.