This man gets bitten by deadly snakes in the name of science

The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that 5.4 million people a year are bitten by snakes, and up to 2.7 million of them envenomed. Between 81,000 and 138,000 people die from the bites, while up to 400,000 have limbs amputated or suffer other permanent disabilities. The tropical and sub-tropical regions of Africa, Asia and Latin America are most affected. Most at risk of dying are agricultural workers and, because of their smaller body mass, young children. A lack of footwear makes poor rural workers particularly vulnerable.

(Read: In Africa, snake bites are a neglected health crisis.)

It’s possible many other victims go unreported. The Africa Health Organisation explains that this is “because victims seek treatment from non-medical sources or do not have access to health care”.

Deadly serpents by numbers

There are 600 or so species of venomous snakes slithering round the planet. But only around a dozen species groups are responsible for most human deaths and disabilities. As the WHO warns, some are found close to farmers who aren’t wearing adequate footwear. Others are more aggressive, or deliver venom more efficiently, or in amounts large enough to kill humans.

Bearing these factors in mind, statistically, among the deadliest of all are black mamba, coastal taipan, Indian cobra, common krait, Russel’s viper and saw-scaled viper. The latter – scientific name Echis carinatus – which lives across the Middle East and Central Asia, especially in the Indian subcontinent, is considered by many herpetologists the biggest human killer of all. Relatively small, usually no longer than 60cm, it is inconspicuous but extremely aggressive. It rests in a coil, with its head at the centre, so that when it strikes, it darts out like a released spring.

A 2020 university study found that, in India alone, 58,000 people die every year from snake bites, and in most cases the saw-scaled viper is the culprit. (Here's why poisonous animals don't poison themselves.)

One British herpetologist who knows all about this lethal creature is Professor Nicholas Casewell, director of the Centre for Snakebite Research and Interventions at the UK’s Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. Originally set up in the early 1980s, the centre now houses 200 venomous snakes from around 50 different species, and is the largest herpetarium in the UK.