Can we hack DNA in plants to help fight climate change?

It’s a tremendously ambitious goal, and the team is likely to face numerous challenges in the lab before its CO2-scrubbing plants can be put in the ground. Additional social, policy, and ethical considerations will determine whether those crops are widely adopted by farmers. But the researchers believe their ambitious project meets the urgency of the climate crisis.

“Climate change is a serious, serious problem,” says Brad Ringeisen, the executive director of the IGI and lead principal investigator on the project. “It’s threatening the entire world. CRISPR can be used to make positive effects on climate, and so we’re going for it.”

Optimising plants

Plants’ ability to sequester carbon naturally begins inside tiny cellular compartments called chloroplasts. There, energy from sunlight is used to strip electrons from water molecules and add them to carbon dioxide, transforming it into glucose, a simple sugar. The plant then uses the organic carbon to grow new leaves, shoots, and roots.

It took hundreds of millions of years for the biochemical machinery behind photosynthesis to evolve. But in recent decades, plant biologists have discovered that the process is surprisingly inefficient. For instance, when it’s very sunny outside, plants will often turn off key proteins involved in collecting photons of light. This helps ensure that they don’t overcommit resources to harvesting sunlight when other factors, like water and nutrients, might limit their growth.

But it’s not necessary for plants to do that, says David Savage, a plant biologist at the University of California, Berkeley and member of the IGI research team. Plants “You can keep photosynthesis at max” and turn that sunlight into stored carbon if humans ensure they are well irrigated and fertilised.

For years, researchers have attempted to improve photosynthesis by using traditional genetic engineering—introducing chunks of DNA from bacteria, or other plants, with desirable traits, into the genes encoding light-harvesting proteins and other biochemical machinery. Editing genomes using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats, or CRISPR, is different. A system that evolved naturally in bacteria in order to fight viruses, CRISPR is like a pair of molecular scissors that scientists can use to make cut-and-paste edits throughout an organism’s genome without introducing any foreign DNA at all.

Faster and more precise than earlier genetic engineering approaches, CRISPR genome editing opens a door to rapid breakthroughs. “We can start to optimise the pathways [of photosynthesis] in a way that has been completely impossible,” Savage says.

Working first with individual cells, Savage and his colleagues will use CRISPR to make millions of tiny genetic edits to rice, a crop that’s relatively easy to genetically manipulate today, in part because it’s been so well studied for genetic engineering in the past. The researchers will then screen the cells for mutations that could make key steps in photosynthesis more efficient. Eventually, they will take the most promising cell lines and grow actual rice plants to see how their edits hold up.

Based on previously published estimates, Savage believes that stacking multiple beneficial genetic edits together could increase the efficiency of photosynthesis—and hence, the amount of carbon rice plants capture in their tissue—by 30 percent or more.

Deeper in the ground

To boost carbon sequestration in croplands, though, some of that extra carbon needs to get below ground. In parallel research led by crop geneticist Pamela Ronald at the University of California, Davis, researchers will screen a library of 3,200 mutant strains of rice housed at the IGI for varieties with beneficial root traits. These include long-rooted rice strains that can funnel carbon into deeper layers of the soil, as well as strains whose roots release more sugar-heavy molecules, called exudates, that fuel the growth of soil microbial communities.

Once Ronald and her colleagues have identified rice strains with interesting root traits, they hope to use CRISPR genome editing to further optimise those traits.

Wolfgang Busch, a plant biologist at the Salk Institute who leads the Harnessing Plants Initiative, a separate effort to engineer crops with enhanced soil carbon sequestration potential, says that many beneficial root traits already exist in nature. His team, for instance, has identified natural varieties of sorghum that produce more and longer roots. It’s “unquestionable,” Busch says, that these traits can be further manipulated using CRISPR.

But Busch warns that editing those traits in a way that produces unequivocal benefits will be challenging. Genetic manipulations that lead to promising results in a petri dish or greenhouse might not trigger the same outcomes in the field, where environmental conditions are more variable. Edits that offer specific advantages, like deeper rooting, might also have unintended side effects, like altering the timing of seed development. These are all issues that scientists expect to deal with during the research process. Busch says it’s important to account for that when estimating how long it will take to bring new seeds to market.

“We basically anticipate that most of the stuff we discover in the greenhouse and the lab will fail” to produce the desired effects in the field, Busch says. “The solution is to identify lots of it so some make it through.”

The final frontier

If engineering plants to funnel more carbon underground will be a challenge, ensuring that that carbon remains in the soil long term plunges the project into unknown scientific territory. “That is the hardest part,” Ringeisen says.

A complex community of microorganisms and fungi decomposes the carbon that plants put into soil, transforming it into a huge variety of different compounds. Some of that carbon is fast-burning fuel for microbes, which gobble it up and release carbon dioxide back to the atmosphere. But another portion of the carbon isn’t so easy for microbes to break down, because of its chemistry, its location inside large particles called aggregates, or its tendency to stick to mineral surfaces. These molecules form a stable soil carbon pool that can last decades or longer.

Scientists are still trying to understand how the physical, chemical, and biological diversity of soils shape that stable carbon pool. The soil experts on the IGI research team hope to add to this knowledge base—and ultimately, use what they learn to enhance carbon sequestration.