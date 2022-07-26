Why human bodies are medicine’s most essential taboo

READ something – this article, say – and you are probably doing so with your eyes, or listening with your ears, and processing it with your brain. Your brain is being fuelled by blood which is being propelled by your heart. And the oxygen in that blood is being loaded in by your lungs. We all know that. But in the not-so-distant past, we didn’t – and it was someone’s job to work it out.

What a bit of you does, where it is, when it can go wrong and how it can be fixed have been the guiding questions of human anatomy since the Renaissance. And the most uncomfortable reality of this – indeed any – branch of medicine is that most of what we know about ourselves comes from someone looking very closely at the inside of a corpse.

Where those corpses (cadavers, to use the medical term) ­came from in times past is a dark thread to follow. It forms part of the story explored by a new exhibition in Edinburgh – a city with a centuries-long history of being the world centre of anatomical study. Anatomy: A Matter of Death and Life is on display at the National Museum of Scotland (NMS) and is perhaps not for the faint-hearted – though in many ways, it’s a subject we’re all a little more sensitive about than we used to be.