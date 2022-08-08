Hidden DNA is revealing secrets of animals’ lives

The tiny tracks also contained eDNA from ChHV5, a virus that causes the debilitating cancerous growths of fibropapillomatosis in young turtles of many species. The discovery challenges the presiding theory that the disease is passed horizontally, either through the water column or between direct contact between juvenile turtles.

“Detecting the virus in a brand-new hatchling opens up a really big question as to whether vertical transmission” from mother to hatchling “is also at play,” says Jessica Farrell, a recent PhD graduate from the University of Florida and first author of the study.

That “would have a really big knock-on effect in terms of how we would try to mitigate this disease in the future,” she says.

Clear blue skies

At the height of the 2020 lockdowns, Christina Lynggaard, then a postdoc at the University of Copenhagen, used a variety of vacuums to suck up air at the Copenhagen Zoo. She and her advisor, Kristine Bohmann, an associate professor of molecular ecology, didn’t expect much—perhaps she’d pick up DNA from an okapi if she stood in the species’ stable, she thought.

But the results exceeded their wildest dreams. By filtering air at several sites across the zoo, Lynggaard ultimately detected 49 species of animals, some housed up to hundreds of yards away—birds, reptiles, mammals, even fish that were fed to predator species.

“We had goosebumps, tears in our eyes,” Bohmann says. “Lynggaard has shown something that can change the entire field of terrestrial vertebrate monitoring,” referring to backboned, land-dwelling animals.

Unbeknownst to Lynggaard, a near-identical study was being conducted simultaneously at a zoo in the United Kingdom. Their results echoed the Danish team’s, finding 25 species—including, delightfully, a wild Eurasian hedgehog that keepers regularly saw wandering zoo property.

The twin discoveries made for a watershed moment in eDNA history, but what they missed was almost as fascinating as what they caught. Some species were never detected, and an animal’s body size and the number of individuals didn’t always seem to have a bearing on how strong the reads were.

“When I was walking around the zoo, I had this idea that if I could smell an animal, I probably would be able to detect it,” says Beth Clare, assistant professor of biology at York University in Canada and leader of the UK-based study.

“I thought, if I’m smelling whatever it is—hormones, or pheromones, or the scent that they’re putting off—sure, there must be DNA being carried with those droplets.” But eDNA from the zoo’s most stinky resident, a maned wolf, evaded their filters.

Now, both teams are working to refine their techniques. Clare and colleagues have deployed four rounds of prototypes in naturalistic settings from Ontario to the tropics, she says, and are experimenting with passive collection (that is, filters without vacuums) of eDNA from dust.

“Our most interesting finding is that the material is not just accumulating at random,” she says. “When animals are active, they are detected, [and] when they go dormant so does the signal.”

These new findings, which are currently in review for publication, are a major relief to Clare and an auspicious sign for the future of airborne eDNA.

“One of the early concerns [was] that there would be no real signal—the ‘everything is everywhere’ risk,” she explains. “It has been suggested that wind would just move the DNA all around making it a homogeneous soup. Our data suggest the opposite.”

The open ocean

Population dynamics for the whale shark, an enigmatic giant that prefers the deep water in the open ocean and doesn’t need to surface for air, remain something of a mystery to scientists.

To learn about how different populations of the endangered sharks are related, scientists typically use hand spears to take biopsies from their bodies.