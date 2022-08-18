Rabies is still a threat—but experts say it doesn’t have to be that way

Next, however, experts advise seeking care from a medical provider who can assess your risk and administer post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP)—a treatment that is 100 percent effective if administered quickly and correctly. PEP typically includes four shots of the rabies vaccine taken over two weeks, as well as a dose of rabies immune globulin, a serum that neutralises the virus at the site of the bite and offers protection as the body mounts an immune response.

The rabies vaccine is unique in that it is typically administered after an infection rather than as a preventive measure. Hampson says that’s because most people—particularly in countries that have controlled rabies in dogs—are unlikely to be exposed. However, those who are at risk due to their jobs or who travel to a high-risk country may consider a pre-exposure vaccination.

“You’d be very unlucky to be bitten by a rabid dog, but thousands of people who live in these countries get bitten every day, so it’s a non-negligible risk,” Hampson says.

What threat does rabies pose to humans?

For people who live in wealthy countries, the risk of getting rabies in the first place is extremely low. That’s because scientists know what works to prevent rabies: generating herd immunity by vaccinating at least 80 percent of the local host population, typically domestic dogs.

“If you can achieve that critical herd immunity, you stop transmission—you stop the cycle,” says Louis Nel, executive director of the Global Alliance for Rabies Control, an NGO that works with governments and international organisations to fight rabies. “That’s how you eradicate the virus.”

In the U.S., the number of human rabies deaths fell from more than a hundred a year in the early 20th century to just one or two a year since 1960, when the country began to vaccinate dogs. There have been similar successes in western Europe and, most recently, in Latin America and the Caribbean, where cases have declined 95 percent since 1983 to make the region nearly rabies-free. The U.K. has been rabies-free since 1902.

That’s not to say there’s zero threat in these countries. In addition to the risk posed by other wildlife such as foxes and raccoons, rabid dogs can cross borders and reintroduce the disease. Even in the U.S. there are occasional reports of rabies among imported dogs, and roughly a quarter of human rabies cases involve people who are infected while travelling.

But the threat is vastly higher in countries that have not controlled rabies in dogs. In 2018, a WHO Rabies Modelling Consortium study published in the Lancet estimated that more than a million people would die of rabies between 2020 and 2035 if those countries don’t take action.

What can be done to control rabies globally?

The WHO and its global partners have called for the elimination of human rabies deaths by 2030. Given that we already know how to prevent rabies, experts say what’s really needed in affected countries is the political will and improved health care infrastructure.

“It’s not always logical for governments to realise that this is an area where they could make a big difference to public health,” Nel says. “So that’s why we need to build the case for investment.”

In 2013, Mission Rabies was able to do just that when it began working in Goa, India. At the time, the state government was finding only about five rabid dogs a year. But increased surveillance efforts showed a much more serious problem with two positive cases a week. “We suddenly found there was rabies everywhere,” Gibson says.

Armed with a better understanding of the problem, Goa signed onto a years-long program to eliminate rabies by vaccinating more than 95,000 dogs every year to reach 70 percent vaccination coverage. Aided by smartphone technology making it easier to find the dogs and track progress, Goa has now eliminated human rabies. (Why adopting street dogs is gaining popularity in India.)

The 2018 WHO modelling study also recommended providing low-income countries with better access to post-exposure treatment—which Hampson, the lead author of the paper, says is a cost-effective way to keep people safe while countries work to reach herd immunity in dogs. The Global Alliance Vaccine Initiative has since added the rabies vaccine to its portfolio.

However, COVID-19 has complicated these global efforts, diverting resources away from rabies to tackle an even graver threat. Nel admits the Zero by 30 target may be slipping away—but adds that it’s an important goal to aim for. Gibson agrees, adding that even small progress against rabies will still help save many lives.

“The allure of eradication is very appealing,” he says. “But there’s a lot of good we can do just by taking the steps we can in the meantime.”