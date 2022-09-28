A German bunker full of blood and urine has the best record of how chemicals contaminate us

Fifteen minutes southeast of this university town, residential streets give way to farm fields, and the road winds and narrows. Next to a large wood, behind a tall chain-link fence, lie five old military bunkers—low swells in the landscape, their curved roofs covered with grass.

Dominik Lermen heads toward one and takes a bunch of keys out of his pocket. The clattering is swallowed by birds chirping and wind whooshing through the trees. Finally, he finds the right key, and I follow him through the plain green door—into the world’s best archive of how humans have been contaminated by chemical pollutants.

“In here,” Lermen says, “we’ve got about 400,000 samples from more than 17,000 people. Mostly whole blood, urine, and plasma.”

We’re standing in a huge, windowless, dimly lit room, with bare concrete walls around six feet thick. White pillars prop up the curving roof. It’s cold—a little over 10ºC—but not nearly as cold as it is inside the 42 stainless steel cryo-vats that fill the room in neat rows. Each is about six feet tall, two feet across, and connected to metal pipes that run the length of the building.

This is the human-sample archive of the German Environmental Specimen Bank (ESB), an effort by the federal environment ministry “to systematically monitor and analyse human exposure to chemicals like lead, mercury, plasticisers and others,” Lermen says. More than four decades old, it’s the best and longest record of its kind.