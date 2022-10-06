230-million-year-old mystery fossil sheds light on origins of pterosaurs

Lagerpetids are themselves enigmatic: Until recently, most known fossils included just hindlimbs and bits of the skull. But in 2020, a landmark study led by Martín Ezcurra showed that the lagerpetids shared many anatomical traits with the pterosaurs. This discovery has helped scientists chip away at a gap in the fossil record that has obscured pterosaurs’ evolutionary origins.

Because the fossils of Scleromochlus are almost complete skeletons, “they give us for the first time a much more complete look at the anatomy of lagerpetids,” says Ezcurra, a palaeontologist at Argentina’s Bernardino Rivadavia Museum of Natural Sciences who wasn’t involved with the new study.

Unmasking Scleromochlus

Foffa’s journey to unmasking Scleromochlus began in 2018, when he joined the National Museums Scotland to study a group of Triassic fossils called the Elgin reptiles, so named because they hail from the rocks near the Scottish town of Elgin.

These reptiles provide a snapshot of a critical time in evolutionary history. Some 252 million years ago, at the end of the Permian period, Earth underwent the worst known mass extinction: a cataclysmic hothouse driven by the release of vast amounts of warming gases from volcanoes in what’s now Siberia. More than 95 percent of species went extinct in this event, which is known as the “Great Dying.”

But in the early Triassic period that followed, life rebounded and rapidly diversified, setting the stage for today’s groups of land vertebrates. “Nature just went experimental—you can see it was just trying new things, it just went off the rails,” says palaeontologist Natalia Jagielska, a Ph.D. candidate at Scotland’s University of Edinburgh who wasn’t involved with the study. (Read more about Jagielska’s research on a spectacularly complete pterosaur fossil.)

To research these reptiles and their outré anatomies, Foffa and his colleagues aimed to scan them at high resolution with X-rays, stacking many 2D images to reconstruct the fossils’ contours in 3D. After successfully scanning an Elgin reptile known as Leptopleuron, Foffa next set his sights on the legendary Scleromochlus itself.

As generations of scientists had learned before him, it’s hard to study a fossil that’s in absentia. To build his 3D models, Foffa spent more than a year identifying the air pockets in his X-rays of Scleromochlus’s sandstone slabs, all while accounting for cracks in the stone. But eventually, Foffa and his colleagues could see details that were simply too small and too fine for waxes to record.