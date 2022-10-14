Lava built this island—then entombed towns in stone

One such argument comes from Victoria Torres Pecis, the owner of La Palma’s oldest operating winery. Like her parents and grandparents before her, she’s spent her life caring for small plots of grapevines tucked across the island. Dried leaves cover the bottom of her van when I join her on a sunny afternoon to visit some of her vineyards in Fuencaliente, near La Palma’s southern tip. As we bump along the dirt road, she talks passionately about her efforts to work with the volcanic lands in their most natural form.

“We think we can change everything,” Torres Pecis says of efforts required to grow water-hungry crops. “We haven’t been paying enough attention to where we live.”

She slows the van, pointing to some of her plots. The plants look almost wild, nestled into steep slopes of black ash. The roots dig deep under the surface to tap into the more evolved, clay-rich soils. Unlike the banana farmers, she doesn’t irrigate, relying instead on natural rainfall and the sea of clouds that glides up the island’s steep slopes. The top layer of ash holds moisture from the air and retains heat that ripens the fruit. Only recently has an extended drought forced some vineyards to selectively water to make up for the loss of rainfall.

Torres Pecis has found that embracing the island’s complicated terrain can bear unexpected beauty: You can taste the difficulties the vines face. She offers me wine from three barrels made from the same variety of grapes. The first comes from vines grown in older, nutrient-rich soils in the wet northern regions, which produce a slightly sweet, simple taste. But the other two wines are made from grapes grown in the south’s more challenging conditions—in younger, drier soils or on windy slopes—which create surprising complexity and depth.

Winemaking isn’t an easy profession, and Torres Pecis acknowledges that bananas are an important part of La Palma’s history. But she argues that the island’s agricultural future should lie in a variety of crops better suited to the dry climes, such as figs or sweet potatoes. If there’s a positive from this event, she says, it’s that the eruption opened many people’s eyes to the forces that gave rise to La Palma’s picturesque cliffs and undulating land.

“You start to see volcanoes where you saw a mountain before,” Torres Pecis says.