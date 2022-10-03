Many scientists see fusion as the future of energy – and they're betting big.

Even with massive investment, there are very high hurdles still to overcome: technical challenges such as fuel performance and reactor maintenance; political challenges, too, although the Americans, the Europeans, the Russians, the Chinese, the Japanese and the Australians have all warmed to the idea.

As have Britons. In October 2021, the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy published its strategy on nuclear fusion. This form of energy, it notes, will be abundant, efficient, carbon-free, safe, and will produce radioactive waste much shorter-lived than that of current nuclear power stations.

Arthur Turrell is a former plasma physicist at Imperial College London, and author of a 2021 book, The Star Builders: Nuclear Fusion & the Race to Power the Planet. He says that “controlling fusion to produce energy is the biggest technological challenge we’ve ever taken on as a species”. He explains how fusion reactors, or “star machines”, are indescribably complex, with tens of millions of individual parts.

The science bit

So just how does nuclear fusion work? It is the fusing of light nuclei to form a heavier nucleus, at the same time releasing huge amounts of energy. It’s what happens in the middle of stars like our Sun, providing the power that drives the universe. Crucially, it’s the opposite of nuclear fission, the process used in nuclear power stations whereby huge amounts of energy are released when nuclei are split apart to form smaller nuclei.

The Sun notwithstanding, humans are currently experimenting with two main methods of fusion. JET, for example, uses what’s known as magnetic confinement fusion: two isotopes of hydrogen – deuterium and tritium – are heated to temperatures up to 150 million degrees Celsius, becoming an electrically-charged gas called plasma, which is confined in the doughnut-shaped tokamak, and controlled with strong magnetic fields. The deuterium and tritium fuses together to produce helium and high-speed neutrons, releasing vast amounts of energy in the process – 10 million times more energy per kg of fuel than that released by burning fossil fuels. As Turrell neatly explains, the mass of deuterium-tritium fuel equivalent to an Olympic swimming pool of water would contain more energy than the entire planet uses in a year.