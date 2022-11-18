Why Western Australia’s coast rivals the Bermuda Triangle

Western Australia’s 8,000-mile-long coastline is littered by at least 1,600 sunken vessels—more than any other Australian state—and these wrecks now lure tourists, thrill divers, and fascinate scientists.

Almost four times the size of Texas—yet with only 2.6 million people— Western Australia (WA) receives few tourists compared to Australia’s more developed eastern seaboard, home to Sydney and Melbourne. The state’s capital, Perth, is 1,300 miles from the nearest city, Adelaide.

But those who journey to WA find that some of its most appealing sites are off its shores, hidden beneath Indian Ocean waves. Here, shipwrecks can be found everywhere from city beaches to far-flung marine parks, and they serve as the focus of a new six-part documentary TV series, Shipwreck Hunters Australia. As well as being superb dive locations, these underwater ruins reveal surprising currents of WA’s maritime history.

Shipwreck coast

From the 1600s, this coast became a burial ground for Dutch, British, and Portuguese vessels, says Ross Anderson, curator of maritime archaeology at Western Australia Museum. Many ships perished on the Roaring Forties sailing route from Europe to Indonesia. They ventured too far east and into the treacherous waters of WA, which are laden with natural booby traps like extreme tides, shallow offshore reefs, towering sea cliffs, and perilous weather.