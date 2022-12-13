These air crews fly deep into the world's most powerful hurricanes for science. Here's what it's like.

DORIAN was one of the most intense Atlantic hurricanes ever recorded. Ranked at category five – the highest category there is – during the late summer of 2019, it ripped through the Bahamas, up the coast of the Southeast United States, and north as far as the Atlantic provinces of Canada. There were over 200 fatalities in all and property damage in excess of US$5 billion.

While most residents along the exposed islands and coastline wisely evacuated or took cover, one man did the complete opposite. Dr Jason Dunion, a meteorologist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), climbed aboard a Lockheed WP-3D Orion turbo-propeller aircraft with his work colleagues and flew straight into the eye of the hurricane.

(Hurricane Dorian: the science of the menacing storm.)

“I felt like a feather in the wind,” he told National Geographic UK. “I felt like Mother Nature had me on the edge. At one point we had three-and-a-half to four Gs of force pulling us up and down. That’s something that someone who’s getting launched into space would feel. We expected it to be strong, but it was rapidly intensifying still. By the time we flew into it, the winds were well over 200mph at our flight level.”

As well as furious wind and blinding rain, one of the most disconcerting effects were the violent and sudden updraughts and downdraughts, especially in the eyewall – the ring of thunderstorms, where the most severe weather rages, spiralling around the hurricane’s eye. These can cause the aircraft to lurch suddenly upwards or downwards, with no notice.