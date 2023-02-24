How to take better care of your ageing brain

Finally, ageing itself prunes some of the brain’s neural thickets, eliminating some neurones and leaving the remaining ones susceptible to the cumulative effects of a lifetime of exposure to toxins and other natural chemical agents.

And yet, practically everyone knows a person who has lived to 80, 90, or beyond while remaining mentally healthy. The brain of a healthy senior citizen processes information more slowly than a youthful one, but once it has learned something, it keeps it as treasure to be used again and again.

Change at any age

All parts of the brain, not just the ones related to higher forms of thinking, can be improved through stimulating challenges—at any age. Someone who wants to improve balance can take up tai chi at age 30 or 90. Wii bowling improves eye-hand coordination and the ability to focus attention just as well for senior citizens as for teenagers.

In fact, exercise by the elderly has been shown to diminish the risk of falls, increase mobility, and possibly fight dementia. Yet in the U.S., for example, only about one in eight citizens between ages 65 and 74, and one in 16 over age 75, reports performing robust physical activity for at least 20 minutes three times a week, the recommended minimum.

The brain’s plasticity reveals much about its amazing structure. It is the most complicated object we’ve yet discovered in the universe, composed of billions of independent units that work together in remarkably complex symphonies that manage to comprehend the world; process, store, and retrieve information; and use that information to decide how to interact with the world. Each new experience changes the brain’s physical makeup, so that by the time you finish reading this page, your brain will be slightly different from your brain at the time you began with the page’s first word.

Repeating familiar experiences is good, up to a point: Practicing an old favourite on the guitar changes the brain in ways that improve future performances. But the best stimulation for the brain, young or old, is novelty.

Even rats given a nest full of colourful toys find them boring after a while, because playing with them fires the same well-worn neural pathways and takes less and less mental effort. New experiences—new ways to learn—keep the brain more robust at any age because they spur new connections among the brain’s neural circuitry. And the more connections the brain has, the better able it will be to stand up to the changes brought about by normal ageing and disease.