New AI may pass the famed Turing Test. This is the man who created it.

Can machines think? The question has been on the minds of many with the emergence of powerful artificial intelligence and ChatGPT, a deep learning machine that can converse with—and sometimes fool—human users. Users of the Bing search engine’s chatbot, which draws on ChatGPT technology, even report unnerving conversations in which the AI professes its love for them.

In 1950, Alan Turing had an answer to that question—a computer was capable of “thought” if its output was so convincing that a person interacting with it couldn’t distinguish its answers from those of a real human. The concept, known as the Turing test, has regained new prominence today as some argue that this new generation of AI does in fact pass the Turing test.

But who was Turing, and why are his ideas about computing and AI still so important today? Here’s what you should know about the legendary English mathematician, codebreaker, and computer scientist.

Alan Turing’s early life

Born in London in 1912, Turing was the son of a high-ranking British colonial administrator based in India. His parents, however, did not want their children brought up there, so they left them to be raised by family friends. According to biographer Andrew Hodges, he was a lonely child raised in “various English homes where nothing encouraged expression, originality, or discovery.” But young Turing had a unique and brilliant mind.