What causes earthquakes?

Fault types

There are several different types of faults, including a normal dip slip fault, reverse fault, and strike-slip fault. Here's what they mean.



Strike-Slip

When portions of the Earth's crust moves sideways, the result is a horizontal motion along a "strike-slip" fault.



The most famous example is California's San Andreas Fault, which stretches some 600 miles (1,000 kilometres) from southern California to north of San Francisco. The sideways motion of the fault's branches is caused by the Pacific Ocean's crustal plate moving to the northwest under North America's continental crust.



Dip-Slip

Up-and-down motions in earthquakes occur over so-called "dip-slip" faults, where the ground above the fault zone either drops (a normal fault) or is pushed up (a reverse fault). A normal fault occurs where the deeper part of the crust is pulling away from an overlying part. A reverse is, well, just the reverse.



An example of a normal fault is the 240-mile (150-kilometre) long Wasatch Fault underlying parts of Utah and Idaho in the U.S., again caused by the Pacific plate driving under western North America. One magnitude 7.0 quake along the fault perhaps 550 years ago dropped the ground on one side of the fault by three feet (a metre). The U.S. Geological Survey sees the fault as posing a risk of more magnitude 7.0 earthquakes.



Oblique

Faults that combine sideways with up-and-down motions are called oblique by seismologists. The Santa Clara Valley south of San Francisco holds a fault prone to oblique motions, for example, seen in a 1999 quake.

Earthquake magnitude ratings

Scientists assign a magnitude rating to earthquakes based on the strength and duration of their seismic waves. A quake measuring 3 to 4.9 is considered minor or light; 5 to 6.9 is moderate to strong; 7 to 7.9 is major; and 8 or more is great.

Earthquakes are always followed by aftershocks, which are smaller quakes that strike after the main quake and can continue for weeks—or even up to years in some cases. According to the USGS, some earthquakes also have foreshocks, or smaller quakes that precede a larger earthquake.