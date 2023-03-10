Who rules the high seas? Outlaws and unknown sea creatures

Underwater mountain ranges, deep trenches, canyons, and hydrothermal vents are all found in the deep sea and are home to fish, whales, turtles, and corals. And while there are many species that scientists know live or migrate through the high seas, life here is largely a mystery. As many as 500,000 to 10 million species are thought to live, unknown to people, in the ocean.

Only a tiny fraction of the high seas has been studied by scientists. And the greatest mysteries may lie in the hardest to reach habitats.

For example, deep-sea corals are common here. The oldest-known living organism in the world, an 8,500-year-old coral, can be found in international waters.

And some of these undiscovered species have medicinal value. Compounds found in deep-sea sponges are being tested for their ability to fight cancer and chronic health conditions.

Currently, less than one percent of the high seas is protected, but the UN’s new treaty allows countries to collectively create marine protected areas (MPAs) that can protect portions of the high seas from overfishing and shipping lanes.

3. Fishing there is a source of passionate controversy

Fishing has been described as one of the world’s most dangerous jobs, and whether it should be allowed on the high seas at all is hotly debated.

A study from 2018 showed fishing on the high seas was unprofitable, just over half of it propped up by government subsidies. About 3,600 vessels are estimated to fish on the high seas, just six percent of all fishing activity. But fishing here has a disproportionate impact on sustainability and human rights. Fishing vessels often use a method called deep-sea bottom trawling where huge nets scoop up everything in their path—commercially sold fish, but also coral reefs and rare or threatened marine animals.

Some countries, China for example, use the high seas to compensate for the lack of fish in their own depleted waters. Scientists estimate that about 70 percent of fish in countries’ waters spend some of their life in the high seas, and one study published in 2015 found that if the high seas were closed to fishing, nearby fish stocks in EEZs might benefit from large fish populations spilling over into their territory. The effect could potentially increase commercial fish in territorial waters by 18 percent.

4. They are the site of serious crimes

Thousands of miles from land, the high seas provide cover for crimes like forced labour and murder.

A New York Times investigation published in 2015 recounted stories of violence, enslavement, harsh punishments, and worse for labourers often tricked into working aboard fishing vessels and detained for years. Fishing boats on the high seas use ships called long-haul vessels. They park over open ocean for months to years and are resupplied by ships that deliver supplies and pick up caught fish, allowing the parked vessel to hide from oversight.

Another investigation published in 2019 by the Associated Press found many of these fish caught by slave labour end up eaten in the U.S.

Labour activists and law enforcement have begun using satellites to monitor ships on the high seas for suspicious behaviour consistent with forced labour practices.

5. They provide valuable carbon sequestration