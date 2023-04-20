Can tracking your period lead to a better workout?

What if there was a better way to exercise—one that took advantage of your menstrual cycle? It’s a question asked by elite athletes and casual gymgoers alike, who want to know how their body’s natural hormone fluctuations might be affecting their workouts.

You can see it on TikTok, where some influencers swear by lifting heavy weights in the early weeks of their cycle for better muscle gains. You can also find it in traditional media from The Guardian to Women’s Health, which offer guides for syncing your workout routine with the phases of your cycle.

But is there any scientific evidence to bolster this idea?

“The really short answer is: not yet,” says Xanne Janse de Jonge, an exercise physiologist at Macquarie University in Sydney, Australia. “It's important to realise that research on women in sport is still so young.”

In fact, what little evidence we do have suggests that the menstrual cycle has no effect on athletic performance, says Jayson Gifford, an exercise physiology professor at Brigham Young University, who recently co-authored a study showing just that. “I think the trend is probably very premature, and not based on science.”

Here’s why—and what experts say you can do to make your workouts better throughout your cycle.

Do you really know your menstrual cycle?

The first problem with syncing your workouts to your menstrual cycle is that it’s really hard to know for sure when you’re in each phase—and what your hormones are up to.

Each cycle generally lasts anywhere from 21 to 35 days, depending on the individual, and there are four phases within a cycle.

The first phase is menses, or bleeding, which can last for several days as the body sheds its uterine lining. Then in the follicular phase, estrogen begins rising and an egg develops in one of the ovaries. That ovary releases the egg in the third phase, ovulation. Finally, in the luteal phase the body releases a surge of progesterone to thicken the lining of the uterus for pregnancy. If pregnancy doesn’t occur, estrogen and progesterone levels drop, and the cycle begins again.

Hormones released during these phases have physical and mental effects on the body, says Kathryn Ackerman, director of the female athlete program at Boston Children’s Hospital. They might, for example, affect your energy levels: Some people have more energy in the early weeks of the cycle when their oestrogen is high, then feel sluggish as it begins to fall.