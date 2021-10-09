Hellish Venus poses many mysteries. New spacecraft aim to solve them.

Three planetary missions, launching over the next decade, will reveal whether Venus ever had liquid oceans, and if so, how expansive they were and how long they lasted. The robotic trio will precisely map the planet’s surface, look for signs of active volcanism, and peer into the world’s interior. By helping us better understand our sister world, these spacecraft will also help us learn whether the millions of rocky planets in Venus-like orbits around other stars could be habitable.

“I really think that Venus is the key to unlocking planetary habitability,” says Stephen Kane of the University of California, Riverside. “We always obsess about habitability, and we forget to ask the question: What makes a planet uninhabitable? That’s what Venus is.”

But some Venusian mysteries can’t be answered by this new fleet of missions. Key questions such as the amount of ongoing seismic activity will require scrutiny by long-lived landers or rovers, machines that must survive the crushing conditions at the planet’s surface. Scientists are already developing the technologies needed to make such ambitious journeys possible, testing electronics and other hardware in chambers that simulate the alien planet’s unforgiving temperatures and pressures.

“I can’t believe I’m even saying there’s going to be a trio of missions sent to Venus,” says Jennifer Whitten of Tulane University, deputy principal investigator for NASA’s VERITAS Venus mission. “We’re going to get so much information, and I think the next step forward is landing on the surface.”

Siblings on different paths

The confoundingly beautiful planet that gleams in our skies has entranced astronomers since they first fixed it in their telescopic sights in the 1600s. And up until the 1960s, scientists had some pretty wild ideas about what might live on the planet next door.

“Textbooks in those days showed Venus as a tropical jungle,” recalls my dad, Frank Drake, a radio astronomer. “It was reasonable. Venus was closer to the sun and it had clouds, and it was thought to be a lot like Earth.”

But after pointing a radio telescope at the planet in 1961 (the same telescope at the Green Bank Observatory he used to conduct humanity’s first scientific search for intelligent aliens the year before), Dad deduced that the Venusian surface was nowhere near tropical—it was roasting at more than 700 degrees Fahrenheit.

Soon after, he found that the planet’s temperature was always set to “broil,” even on the night-side. That was odd, since Venus itself spins staggeringly slowly. One seemingly interminable day on its wretched surface lasts for 243 days on Earth, which is longer than Venus’s 225-day year. The night-side should have been much cooler after roughly four months without sunlight.

“That was a real surprise,” Dad says. “It told us that the atmosphere of Venus must be very heavy. It was so massive you could turn the sun off and it would not change its temperature for 100 days.”

Follow-up observations confirmed Dad’s calculations as well as an independent prediction made by Carl Sagan, and soon it was evident that all was not exactly well on the planet sometimes referred to as Earth’s twin.

Scientists now know that Earth and Venus are round, similar in size, and probably similar in bulk composition, but that’s where the likenesses end.

While Earth is temperate and watery, Venus is searing and parched. Its surface temperature averages 860 degrees Fahrenheit. Its desiccated landscapes are imprinted with the signatures of flowing lava, not watery rivers—and its surface pressure is 90 times that of Earth’s, similar to the crushing force you’d feel some 3,000 feet underwater.

Overhead, Earth’s clouds billow and vanish, but Venus’s sky is perpetually overcast. Forty-five miles of suffocating clouds block all but a smidgen of sunlight. Strong winds blow in the upper layers, and the entire atmospheric shroud whips around the planet.

Whether Venus has always been an infernal world is among the primary questions scientists are hoping to answer in the next decade. If Venus did have oceans—if it was another blue marble for billions of years—then perhaps the planets like Venus orbiting faraway stars could also be temperate worlds. But if Venus was born this way, a lethal product of its composition and proximity to the sun, then all those “exo-Venuses” may be similarly barren.

“Until you understand why and how and when Venus got to be the way it is, we aren’t really all that well equipped to make sense of what we see in other planetary systems,” says planetary scientist Paul Byrne of Washington University in St. Louis.

“My heart wants it to be this tragic story of a world gone wrong. And I want to think that there were not just oceans there, but there were things swimming around in those oceans. Either way, whatever answer we find is going to be profound.”

The Venus revolution

But since the mid-1960s, Mars has gobbled up the majority of funding for U.S. planetary missions. The last time NASA sent a probe to explore Venus was in 1989, when the Magellan spacecraft set out to make a rough radar map of the planet’s surface. Since then, 14 NASA spacecraft have launched toward Mars.

“When I first joined the Venus community, and invited myself to the meetings and whatnot about 10 years ago, they were a very data-starved community,” says Kane, who had previously focused primarily on exoplanets. “They looked with great envy at their Martian colleagues, who just seemed to get all the missions in the world thrown at them, while our maps of Venus are extremely lacking—they’re very, very poor resolution.”