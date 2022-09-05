Frank Drake, pioneer in the search for alien life, dies at 92

Frank Drake, the American radio astronomer and astrophysicist who pioneered work on the search for extraterrestrial life, died on September 2 at his home in Aptos, California, at the age of 92.

Drake’s contributions to science were numerous. A founder of the scientific field engaged in the search for extraterrestrial intelligence (SETI), he developed the Drake Equation, a framework for estimating the number of possible civilisations in the Milky Way galaxy. He made the first observations of Jupiter’s radiation belts, and he was one of the first astronomers to measure Venus’s searing surface temperature and the greenhouse effect of its thick atmosphere. Drake served as the director of the Arecibo radio observatory in Puerto Rico. He was a mentor and inspiration to generations of astronomers and astrophysicists.

“When the history of science is written a few hundred years from now, after we have made the detection of intelligent life beyond Earth—which I absolutely believe at some point we will—I believe Frank will take a place among the greatest scientists who ever lived,” says astrophysicist Andrew Siemion, director of the Berkeley SETI Research Centre at the University of California, Berkeley. “It was amazing to have the chance to know him.”

Frank Drake was born on May 28, 1930, in Chicago. He began his intellectual journey to the stars around the age of eight, when his father told him that there were other worlds in space. Drake’s father had meant the other planets of the solar system, but young Drake’s mind conjured other worlds like Earth strewn throughout the galaxy: habitable planets with beings smart enough to have their own versions of cars, streets, and his hometown.

Drake nurtured his fascination with space throughout his education. He graduated from Cornell University in 1951 with a bachelor’s degree in engineering physics. A member of Cornell’s Navy ROTC program, he served from 1952 to 1955 as an electronics officer in the U.S. Navy. Drake then studied astronomy at Harvard University from 1955 to 1958, where his Ph.D. adviser was Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin, the astrophysicist who first proposed that stars were primarily made of hydrogen and helium.

While at Harvard, Drake had his first opportunity to test his childhood ideas of other Earths. One night, he was observing the Pleiades star cluster with a radio telescope when he observed a curious signal that appeared to move alongside the cluster. Might this be faraway creatures sending out a broadcast? It turned out to be a transmission from a nearby amateur radio operator, but it led Drake to calculate whether an artificial radio signal could have come from the distant star system.

After receiving his Ph.D., Drake went to the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO) in Green Bank, West Virginia, where he set up new telescopes and made his breakthrough observations of Jupiter and Venus. In 1960, using the observatory’s 85-foot-wide Tatel telescope, Drake embarked on what he called Project Ozma, named after the leader of the realm in L. Frank Baum’s Wizard of Oz books. The moniker was intended to evoke a land similar to our own but also strange and alien.

For three months Drake observed the sun-like stars Tau Ceti and Epsilon Eridani for radio signals from planets with extraterrestrial civilisations. None were found, “but it was a start—and it did stimulate a lot of other people to start searching,” Drake recalled in a 2012 interview.

Project Ozma quickly drew public attention, and when Drake was 31, he got support from the U.S. National Academy of Sciences to lead a first-of-its-kind workshop at Green Bank to discuss the search for life beyond Earth. With a brilliant slate of scientists coming to West Virginia—including astronomer Carl Sagan and plant biochemist Melvin Calvin, who won a Nobel Prize during the summit—Drake realised he needed a way to organise the meeting’s discussions.

To brainstorm, Drake descended into the basement beneath the observatory’s cafeteria and started writing down a list of factors that astronomers would need to know to estimate how common detectable civilisations were throughout the Milky Way. These quantities included the number of planets orbiting other stars and the probability that life emerges on a given planet. He then realised that his outline could be converted into an equation to compute the number of detectable civilisations in our galaxy based on the values of the variables.

Thus, the Drake Equation was born: not as a Eureka moment, but as a sensible outline to guide discussions in a set of meetings.

“He had obviously no idea at the time what this equation was going to become, what it was going to represent,” says Drake’s daughter Nadia, a contributing writer at National Geographic. “The fact that people would actually have it tattooed on themselves, that it would be on the side of a U-Haul, that it would be routinely cited as one of the most well-known equations in science is still so amusing to him.”