In the Arizona desert, NASA prepares for walking on the moon

One recent October evening, NASA astronaut Zena Cardman strolled through a field of lava rock in a mockup spacesuit, her eyes set on the moon-like landscape. Cardman, a geobiologist, and fellow astronaut Drew Feustel were on a mission to collect rock samples near Arizona’s SP Crater, an 800-foot-tall cinder cone that formed during a volcanic eruption many millennia ago.

NASA had seen to it that Cardman and Feustel’s nighttime trek would not be easy. Long shadows slithered across the craggy landscape, cast by an artificial sun in the form of a light moved around by a scientist. When Cardman and Feustel dipped out of the glare—meant to recreate the lighting at the lunar south pole—and entered small valleys, they could see for no more than 30 feet. The pair scrutinised the rock features under lights mounted to their spacesuits, trying to orient themselves using deliberately low-resolution maps of the area, as if they were working off images from lunar satellites. No GPS or compass bearings were allowed during their “EVA,” short for extravehicular activity. After all, neither work on the moon.

The simulated moonwalk was isolating, challenging, and disorienting—but Cardman and Feustel were not alone. A team of scientists and flight operations personnel at NASA’s Johnson Space Centre in Houston, Texas, pored over maps of the volcanic crater and tracked the astronauts’ progress. Mission control then transmitted a stream of instructions and advice, all of which funnelled to astronaut Kate Rubins, who served as “CapCom”: the voice in Cardman and Feustel’s ears and the pair’s main point of contact.

“It was actually remarkably difficult,” Cardman says. “Mission control is telling us: We’re pretty sure you should see a hill in front of you, and the valley will open again. And we’re like: Maybe! Do we keep going? … Is it in 20 feet, or half a mile?”

This mission, known as the Joint EVA Test Team 3 (JETT3), was NASA’s latest simulated moonwalk under the agency’s Artemis program, which aims to return people to the moon as soon as 2025. Neither Cardman nor Feustel—nor any NASA astronaut, for that matter—has been selected for a ride to the moon yet.

The main goal of JETT3 and other analogue missions like it is not to train the astronauts, but to test everything else, from the chisels the moonwalkers will wield to the documentation that scientists back on Earth will use to catalog each excursion on the lunar surface.

“The main job of an analogue is … to develop and test new hardware and new ways of doing things in a really cheap, safe environment compared to space,” says NASA astronaut Stan Love, who has participated in multiple such missions. “It’s super embarrassing if you swing your geological hammer and crack your helmet faceplate. We don’t want that to happen!”