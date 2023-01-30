Asteroids vs. comets: How do they differ, and do they pose a threat to Earth?

Small asteroids are called meteoroids. If they enter Earth’s atmosphere, they are called meteors, or shooting stars—and if a meteor hits the ground, it becomes a meteorite.

Today, most asteroids in our solar system orbit the sun in a region located between Mars and Jupiter called the asteroid belt. Many astronomers believe the belt is filled with primordial material that never glommed into a planet because of Jupiter's gravitational pull. Others theorise that the belt might be “a cosmic refugee camp” for the remnants of planets that formed elsewhere in the solar system.

What are comets?

Comets are balls of ice and rock whose glowing tails can sometimes be seen from Earth as they streak through the night sky. Comets grow those tails whenever their orbits bring them close to the sun, causing the icy objects to heat up and expel a trail of gas and dust. The sun illuminates the tail, giving it a majestic glow.

Compared to asteroids, comets tend to have more elliptical, or oval-shaped, orbits. They also contain more chemical compounds that vaporise when heated, such as water. And when observed through a telescope, comets appear fuzzier than asteroids.

