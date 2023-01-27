The most ancient galaxies in the universe are coming into view

Over the summer, JADES surveyed a well-studied patch of southern sky—a portion of the iconic Hubble Ultra-Deep Field—for primordial galaxies. The collaboration’s galaxy hunters first sifted through the 100,000 galaxies in an image taken by JWST’s Near Infrared Camera. This instrument can measure estimated redshifts based on a galaxy’s light as seen through different filters. Then they aimed another instrument, JWST’s Near Infrared Spectrometer, at the most intriguing targets.

The spectrometer can reveal a galaxy’s precise redshift—and therefore its age and distance—based on characteristic breaks in the spectrum of light coming from the galaxies. Those spectroscopic measurements are far more accurate, says JADES team member Brant Robertson of the University of California, Santa Cruz, which is why astronomers consider them to be confirmation of a galaxy’s redshift.

Curtis-Lake, Robertson, and their colleagues confirmed the distances to four galaxies that populated the primordial cosmos when it was only about 300 or 400 million years old. Two of them, though they are staggeringly far away, had also been spied by Hubble. The other two are farther away than anything Hubble could see, with redshifts of 12.6 and 13.2. These galaxies are largely made of lighter elements such as hydrogen and helium because they existed before large amounts of heavier elements had time to form.

“They’re sort of like little baby toddlers in a universe that hasn’t really got going yet,” Curtis-Lake says.

A family of early galaxies

Astronomers working on another early galaxy survey, the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science (CEERS) program, announced confirmations of more galaxies during the AAS meeting, many of which are between redshifts of 8 and 9. The first CEERS mosaic, a composite of 690 individual frames that details a patch of sky near the crook in the Big Dipper’s handle, is the largest JWST galaxy survey image released so far.

“You will spend a long time zooming around these images,” Steve Finkelstein of the University of Texas-Austin warned astronomers in Baltimore. “There’s a lot of fun you can have.”

Although none of the confirmed CEERS galaxies are as far away as the four spotted by JADES, an unconfirmed galaxy that astronomers are still investigating could be whoppingly distant. The candidate appears as a smudge at an estimated redshift of 16, meaning it could be impossibly young and far away. The team also revealed a tomato-shaped galaxy estimated at redshift 12, now known as Maisie’s galaxy after Finkelstein’s daughter.

“It was a really valid candidate, and it was worth writing a paper on my daughter’s birthday, so this is Maisie’s galaxy,” he explained at the Baltimore meeting.

Both these galaxies are awaiting spectroscopic confirmation, and in the meantime, other teams are busy identifying high-redshift candidates among JWST’s other early images. One of those teams, led by Haojing Yan of the University of Missouri, claims to have spotted 87 galaxies spanning redshifts 11 through 20. Those candidates are also awaiting confirmation.

“I’ll bet $20 and a beer—a very tall one—that the success rate ought to be higher than 50 percent,” Yan told reporters during the AAS meeting.

If even a small fraction of those candidate galaxies turn out to be as far away as initially estimated, Yan says, then “our previously favoured picture of galaxy formation in the early universe must be revised.”

Testing the laws of nature

At first glance, it appears as though the early universe was more prodigious at cooking up stars and galaxies than scientists anticipated.

“The galaxies we’re finding at those redshifts are more numerous than we expected based on previous observations, and they are also brighter than we expected at those redshifts,” Roberts-Borsani writes. “To fit this ‘new’ picture, galaxies had to start forming earlier and faster than previously thought.”

Roberts-Borsani is a member of the GLASS-JWST collaboration, which is also searching for high-redshift galaxies and studying them to understand cosmic evolution. The GLASS collaboration studied a patch of sky that lies behind a massive cluster of galaxies, and the team has already uncovered a handful of apparently primordial galaxies—more than simulations had predicted. “Something’s a little bit weird over there,” Roberts-Borsani told astronomers in Baltimore.

But, he says, there are ways to explain the apparent overabundance without breaking the currently established laws of the universe. Telescopes like JWST can only image small areas of the sky at one time, so by chance, teams could be studying portions of the sky that are unusually stuffed with galaxies. Another possibility is that these early galaxies are simply brighter than expected, perhaps because star formation worked differently than thought. A third explanation is that estimates based on Hubble observations are incomplete because of Hubble’s limited observing capabilities, and maybe, for still unexplained reasons, the early universe was more efficient at turning the lights on than anticipated.

Answers to these questions may be found in future studies. For now, Finkelstein says, JWST has shown astronomers that the early universe was “more full of stars than we thought!”