The Islands Collection 2022.

There are literally millions of islands in the world; from tiny little outcroppings in the middle of streams to gigantic land masses that can double as continents. Each is unique in what they offer and can vary wildly in every conceivable way.

Perhaps it’s the sheer proliferation of islands that’s made them such a consistent draw to travellers, along with the prospect of exploring a self-contained destination with its own distinct constellation of attributes. So whether you’re after a beach holiday in the Maldives, bashing through the jungles of Borneo in search of orangutans or dog-sledding across the frozen tundra of Greenland, the sheer variety of islands on offer is staggering.

In this issue, we take a look at the ultimate island escapes. We’ve included the most iconic, superlative destinations that perennially show up on bucket lists, as well as lesser-known gems that function as thrilling alternatives to the blockbuster names.

We then set off on a one-of-a-kind experience in Grenada, diving beneath the waves to discover an underwater art park. Then, as one of the best ways to get to know a destination is through its food, we’ve rounded up six of the best cookbooks based on cuisine from the islands of Europe.

Finally, there’s our roundup of the best resorts, hotels and lodges, brought to you by our advertising partners, to help inspire you when planning your next rejuvenating escape.

Read the 2022 edition of National Geographic Traveller The Islands Collection