The Collection by National Geographic Traveller UK

The Luxury Collection 2022

By National Geographic Traveller (UK)
Published 12 Oct 2022, 10:00 BST
The Luxury Collection

The Luxury Collection

Photograph by National Geographic Traveller UK

In this issue, we take a look how the world of luxury travel has changed and the trends we’ll be seeing more of in the years to come. We provide insight into how to go about planning the ultimate safari and where to go for a life-changing adventure in the UK. Finally, we demystify the Michelin Guide and tell you where to head for innovative cuisine that will blow your mind.

If you’re looking for inspiration for your next trip, the Directory, brought to you by our advertising partners, offers some of the finest hotels and experiences across the world. 

Read the 2022 edition of National Geographic Traveller The Luxury Collection

  • Luxury travel
  • The Collection by National Geographic Traveller UK
  • Travel and Adventure
Read More

You might also like

The Collection by National Geographic Traveller (UK)
The Luxury Collection 2022
Travel
What is luxury travel in 2022? The experts look at how the industry is evolving
The Collection by National Geographic Traveller (UK)
The Islands Collection 2022
The Collection by National Geographic Traveller (UK)
The Spa Collection 2022
The Collection by National Geographic Traveller (UK)
The European Cities Collection 2020

Explore Nat Geo

  • Animals
  • Environment
  • History & Culture
  • Science
  • Travel
  • Photography
  • Space
  • Adventure
  • Video

About us

Subscribe

  • Magazines
  • Newsletter
  • Disney+

Follow us

Copyright © 1996-2015 National Geographic Society. Copyright © 2015-2021 National Geographic Partners, LLC. All rights reserved