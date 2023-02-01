The Spa Collection 2023

Personal wellness and self-care have evolved beyond being mere buzzwords to being essential considerations for just about anyone navigating the challenges of modern life. No matter who you are, sustaining a healthy and functional mind, body and soul is incredibly important.

In this issue, we take a look at some of the biggest trends in fitness and wellness, including methods of maintaining wellbeing tailored to different life stages. We also tap into biohacking, a popular recent trends that uses the latest technology and research to optimise your fitness. Plus, we demystify the potential benefits of CBD; find out how to boost your recovery time and keep up your fitness gains; and discover which skincare tools will help you look and feel your best. Finally, we set of on a thrilling wellness jaunt into the wilds of Scotland.

And, of course, there’s our round up of the best spas, hotels and wellness resorts, brought to you by our advertising partners, to help inspire you when planning your next rejuvenating escape.

