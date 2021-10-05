Related topics:TravelAnimalsScienceUnited KingdomMore ScienceFierce 'hell heron' dinosaur puts new wrinkles in Spinosaurus origin storyIsle of WightUnited KingdomDinosaursPalaeontologistsPalaeontologySpinosaurusMoreTravelMeet the maker: the cheesemaker bringing curds to the Isle of WightIsle of WightFood and travelMoreTravelStay at home: Isle of WightIsle of WightAdventure TravelWeekend BreaksMoreAnimalsWelcome home: the lost English species making a comebackIsle of WightUnited KingdomCornwallBirdsEaglesBeaverButterfliesEndangered SpeciesMustelidsHuntingRewildingMoreTravelWhat's new on the Isle of WightIsle of WightHotelsMore