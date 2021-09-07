Eco-adventures in British Columbia: your two-week itinerary for transformational travels

Long before it was fashionable to do so, British Columbia was carving an eco-trail. Led by Vancouver — North America’s ‘greenest city’ — the province has a deserved reputation for championing sustainability. And with such inspirational scenery all around, how could you not be moved to find your way to contribute? In the presence of all those snow-capped peaks, misty rainforests and glacier-fed lakes, nature is rightly seen as the dominant force. Following the locals’ lead isn’t just the polite thing to do while you’re here — taking a nature-first approach is also the best way to get under the skin of the province and transform your physical and mental health. Here's how to do it.

Days 1 and 2: Vancouver



The city of Vancouver is a great place to start immersing yourself in green living. It was here the Slow Food movement in Canada began and, unsurprisingly, the city has now adopted the green building standards LEED for British Columbia (LEED-BC) for all new civic buildings. Hang around at the edge of False Creek for a water taxi to Granville Island, a place with sustainability at its core: once a shabby industrial site, it’s been reimagined as a vibrant culture hub, home to performing arts theatres, art galleries, studios and artisan shops. A short bike ride away is the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood, where you'll find some of the city’s hippest bars and restaurants, all of which are on a collective mission to eliminate waste.

If there’s a hangover to work off the next day, options to reclaim peace of mind abound. A brisk walk on the sea wall around Stanley Park will blow the cobwebs away. Guides on the Talking Trees walking tour (led by Indigenous guides) will share with you the secrets of the park’s old-growth forest, which has been a meeting place for Coast Salish First Nations for thousands of years, while its towering Douglas-firs are a majestic sight to behold, standing proud against Vancouver’s gleaming skyscrapers.