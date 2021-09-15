The Hotel Awards: 39 of the world's best new hotels in 2021

Sometimes even the grande dames of the hotel world need a little TLC. After stepping away from the spotlight and dolling themselves up with some serious style, these veterans are back and more elegant than ever.

WINNER



Mandarin Oriental Ritz, Madrid

A three-year renovation — the biggest in the building’s 110-year history — has finally come to completion. It’s been well worth the wait: the landmark property, just a brushstroke from the celebrated Museo del Prado, has reopened to reveal its belle époque character lifted to new heights. There’s a certain Roaring Twenties vibe to the revamp, albeit with a 21st-century spin: expect soaring pillars, glittering chandeliers and no fewer than five restaurants overseen by acclaimed Spanish chef Quique Dacosta. Pick of the bunch is the glass-canopied Palm Court with Champagne Bar, decked out, rather aptly, in white-and-champagne tones. From €750 (£638).

RUNNERS-UP

Eclipse at Half Moon, Jamaica

A mere mention of Jamaica’s most-lauded hotel conjures images of idyllic shores, and now Half Moon has a sparkling new addition. Unveiled at the end of last year, Eclipse consists of 57 spectacular breezy rooms and suites that re-energise the 1950s icon’s accommodation. Pull yourself away from the rooms and you’ll find a new infinity pool to bask in, as well as two restaurants and views of the private beach, framed by swaying palms. From $525 (£379).

La Mamounia, Marrakech

Among Morocco’s most storied hotels, this landmark has attracted royalty, starlets and dignitaries for nearly a century. Now, the five-star has tapped culinary maestros Pierre Hermé and Jean-Georges Vongerichten to completely overhaul its culinary credentials — including two new restaurants, L’Italien and L’Asiatique — in spaces reimagined by design studio Jouin Manku. The result is both slick and grand, from the nearly floor-to-ceiling chandelier in the Salon de Thé or the subterranean Oenethèque. From MAD7,400 (£595).