Wake up among giants: go wild camping in British Columbia’s mountains

WILDERNESS GLAMPING IN BRITISH COLUMBIA



If you’re craving the wilderness but still like to have a few home comforts, British Columbia hits the nature-loving sweet spot with these top glamping picks.

1. Radius Retreat and Radium Hot Springs

Bighorn sheep often block the roads through the springs to this nature-loving, eco-aware retreat, perched high on forested slopes. The Rocky Mountains hog the horizon and wilderness trails weave discreetly between custom-built yurts, which are named after the wildlife on view (osprey and elk, fox and raven). Yoga and forest-bathing or high alpine hikes in Kootenay National Park: you choose the level of action. Or, bathe in thermal waters at the historic Radium Hot Springs, with minerals in the water helping you to relax and rejuvenate. The comforting warmth of the firepit and wood-burning stove will be waiting for you on your return.



2. Boulder Mountain Resort near Revelstoke

Though nature works on a colossal scale here, with bald eagles soaring high above, across a panorama of Glacier National Park's perennially snow-capped peaks, you might find yourself just as pleasantly moved by the smallest of nature's creatures. Walk among the towering hemlocks, giant cedars and spruces in the world's only inland temperate rainforest, watch for the electric-blue flash of the lazuli bunting songbird or the soothing trill of a chickadee. Boulder Mountain Resort's glamping tents deliver deep wilderness with a pinch of comfort; a hot tub and firepit await after a long day taking in the oxygen of the surrounding Columbia River basin.



3. Camp Moose Trail, near Golden

There might be grizzlies, caribou and wolverine in these woods, but you’ll sleep safe and sound in your rustic-chic tent, complete with a queen-sized, log-built bed. At the foot of the granite spires of the Purcell Mountains, hiking trails sit pretty between the snow-encrusted peaks and ice-blue lakes of Glacier, Yoho and Banff national parks. Days spent hiking, trail-running, biking or paddleboarding ease into star-filled nights relaxing in the hot tub or by a crackling campfire.