British Columbia: following a forest path

When you pull on your boots and step into the deep greens of BC’s thriving coastal rainforest, there’s a palpable sense of release. Your shoulders loosen, your thoughts unscramble and your priorities shift. As Chiaxst'n (Wesley Nahanee), guide and cultural ambassador for Talaysay Tours, tells us, it’s about becoming ‘one heart and one mind’ with what’s around you. Whether exploring forests, mountains, lakes or beaches, spending time in the wilds of Canada’s westernmost province has the power to transform both mind and body, with healing benefits that last long after you’ve left.