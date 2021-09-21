Exploring British Columbia: two itineraries for the ultimate road trip

British Columbia is big, beautiful and captivating. At 365,000sq miles, Canada's westernmost province is almost four times the size of Great Britain, and abounds with blockbuster landscapes — think ancient forests, glistening lakes and hulking mountain peaks. But planning the ultimate road trip can be daunting, so where do you start?



We turn to travel experts Trailfinders for two adventure-packed, fly-drive itineraries that encapsulate the very best of this exciting province.

ROUTE ONE HIGHLIGHTS

Vancouver to the Okanagan Valley

Number of days: 17

This route starts in Vancouver and takes in Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and the Okanagan Valley wine region.

Vancouver

Look elsewhere for your pent-up urban jungle. Vancouver famously enjoys a reputation as a kind of West Coast lotus land, an image helped in no small part by the mountains, bays and harbours that sit on its doorstep. This is a city where the big-name sights are few, but the enjoyable diversions are countless, whether you’re exploring by bike, ducking into museums or simply strolling between coffeeshops and independent stores. Don’t miss the 5.5-mile seawall stroll around Stanley Park and expect to eat well — the dining options are every bit as enjoyable as you’d expect from this city of 2.6 million.

Sunshine Coast

This 110-mile stretch of super-sized, come-hither coastline begins across the Howe Sound from Vancouver, a little way north of the city. Covering the traditional territories of four different Indigenous groups, it combines classic BC scenery — imposing mountains, thick temperate rainforest, deep inlets — with the chance to understand more about some of Canada’s oldest cultures. You’ll be staying at the cliff-perched West Coast Wilderness Lodge, which serves up exactly what it says on the tin: the opportunity to experience the area’s wildlife-roamed scenery first-hand, with kayaking and hiking both on offer.