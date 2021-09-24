Six alternatives to the Cornish coast to explore this autumn

Cream teas, whitewashed fishing villages, surfboards, sandcastles, a generous slice of Celtic culture… You’d be churlish to deny Cornwall’s unique appeal. After all, our southwestern-most county has a special place in many people’s hearts, its awe-inspiring landscapes forever entwined with memories of summer escapes. It’s a long drive for most visitors who flock here in the summer, but the rewards are famously great: that dazzling, turquoise coast; hikes in the grassy, village-dotted interior and some of the finest seafood the country has to offer.

Cornwall is all this and more, and its place as a magnet for British visitors has never been more apparent than over the past 18 months: the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) has forecast that tourist expenditure in the second half of this year will reach as high as 83% of pre-pandemic levels in the South West.

With this in mind, those after a bracing dose of the British coast might want to try somewhere different this year. This is a nation shaped by the sea, after all, and there’s no shortage of windswept, culture-soaked coastlines to enjoy. Stray from the South West, and you’ll discover picture-perfect villages, blissful beaches, historic sites and brooding landscapes across the country that give Cornwall a run for its money. As for the weather — well, that might be a little more unpredictable.