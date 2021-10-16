Eight new experiences in the Swiss Alps for winter 2021

Three top Eiger experiences

Skydive

The north face of the Eiger is one of the sheerest, most daunting mountain faces in the region — but you no longer need to don your crampons to enjoy its imposing majesty. Skydive Interlaken offers the chance to a leap from a helicopter at 14,500ft (with an instructor), before free-falling for 45 seconds beside the face until the parachute opens at 5,500ft. From there, it’s a more serene drift down to solid ground. Flights from Interlaken and Grindelwald start with a scenic look at the Eiger, plus the Mönch and Jungfrau, both peaks topping 13,000ft. Flights with Skydive Interlaken start at £540.

Soak

Sail the chilly waters of Lake Brienz, one of Interlaken’s twin lakes, while relaxing in your private HotTug. Somewhere between a whirlpool bath and a tugboat, these vessels are a unique way to admire Grindelwald’s snowy peaks. Guests are in control of the boat and the wood-fired stove themselves, and there’s even Prosecco on offer, too. Boats can fit up to six people. £140 for two people, with sessions lasting 90 minutes.

Sleep

Bergwelt Grindelwald – Alpine Design Resort cocoons a contemporary hotel in a traditional chalet-style building in the shadow of the Eiger. The decor melds bold colours with solid timber, and there’s plenty to keep gourmets entertained, too: BG’s Grill is a ‘fine dining sharing experience’ from Austrian chef Marcus G Lindner, afternoon tea is served in The Lobby, while The Other Club cigar bar celebrates Winston Churchill, who climbed the nearby Wetterhorn in 1894. From £295, B&B.