A calendar of New Year celebrations around the world

The marking of a New Year is an age-old tradition around the world — food, fireworks and reflection with friends and family are common threads, but ultimately this varies between different calendars, religions and cultures. While the Gregorian calendar (introduced through Christianity) has mostly been skewed in the western world to take centre stage, the lunar and solar calendars are acknowledged in some celebrations, too, marking a time to take stock of the year gone and greet the year ahead with gratitude and goodwill. Here, we round up some of the ways the New Year is called in around the world.

Gregorian New Year

1 January 2022

New Year’s Day marks the first day of the Gregorian calendar, something we’ve become fairly familiar with around the world. While 25 March (named after the Roman god of war) was traditionally when New Year would be celebrated, this shifted during Roman times to January (more fittingly named after the Roman god of all beginnings). This New Year stems from Christianity and largely filtered its way around the world with many places taking on the Gregorian calendar. While making resolutions for new beginnings is customary, in more recent years New Year’s Eve has taken more of a centre stage with firework displays and parties of friends and family to see in the New Year. New York’s Times Square is a hugely popular event for people to travel to for the occasion, with more than one million people descending to see the ball drop.

Lunar New Year

1 February 2022

The exact day of the Lunar New Year changes each year — the months of the year are marked by moon cycles, so New Year is celebrated on the date of the first new moon of the Lunar calendar. This celebration is most associated with Chinese New Year in the West, but it’s widely celebrated in East Asia, with countries and cultures having their own sets of traditions. A common ritual is using this time to catch up with friends and family, with many people travelling to do so over this period. Fireworks are lit to ward away evil spirits, houses are decluttered to mark the beginning of spring and the future of a New Year, and a platter of sweets (called a Tray of Togetherness) is put out for house visitors, with all sweets carefully chosen to symbolise health, fortune and happiness. In many Chinatowns around the world, streets are closed off for parades and festivities during this holiday.